Cops to manage Puja revellers using app

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police will maintain strict vigil on the crowd through a smartphone application during the Durga Puja days this year.



On Wednesday a Durga Puja coordination meeting with the Puja committees was conducted by the Bidhannagar City Police in New Town in presence of state Fire minister Sujit Bose, Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Krishna Chakraborty and Commissioner of Police, Mukesh.

During the meeting Puja committees were informed about the dos and don'ts owing to the pandemic situation.

Also police have advised the Puja committees to enroll their names in a smartphone application styled as 'QU' using which crowd management would be done. According to police sources, anyone can use the app by registering their mobile number. From the app people can track the volume of crowd in the puja pandals within the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar City Police.

The volunteers who would be maintaining the queue will tap on a button in the app which would count the numbers of visitors. In the app a meter would be visible to the users which would indicate the volume of the crowd. The bar will be green if the crowd is less. It would turn red if the crowd increases to the highest level. Also those who wish to offer anjanli can book slots through the app as there are restrictions over the gathering in order to maintain physical distancing norms.

On Wednesday Mukesh along with other senior police officials visited several puja pandals and took stock of the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma is scheduled to visit a few major puja pandals across the city on Thursday.