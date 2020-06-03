Cops to intensify vigil to stop people from violating traffic rules
Kolkata: Driving cars at breakneck speed has become a serious concern for the traffic cops across the city.
According to sources, at present use of breath analyser has not been allowed owning to the outbreak of COVID-19. In this situation, if a person gets caught driving a vehicle after consuming liquor,
then the driver would be detained and will be taken to a state-run hospital for a medical check-up. If the doctor confirms about the driver is drunk, then the person will be prosecuted under proper sections of law.
Since lockdown had started, police have been conducting naka checking across the city to prevent people from getting out of their homes. After several relaxations were given, police are now prosecuting the traffic rules violators and keeping a strict vigil
on the cars moving at a high speed.
"We are keeping a strict vigil. Traffic rules violators are being prosecuted as per the law," said Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic. He claimed that several people have already received messages asking for explanations during the restriction hours. The same system will continue for those driving during the revised restriction hours.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Man enacts 'Parasite', fakes death to dodge loan sharks2 Jun 2020 7:36 PM GMT
Preventive arrests witness more than 76% decline amid...2 Jun 2020 7:34 PM GMT
Consumer footfall plummets even after markets open2 Jun 2020 7:33 PM GMT
10 states, 2 UTs report more recoveries than active cases2 Jun 2020 7:31 PM GMT
Safety issue: HP hoteliers stay off till Aug-Sept2 Jun 2020 7:30 PM GMT