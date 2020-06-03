Cops to intensify vigil to stop people from violating traffic rules

Kolkata: Driving cars at breakneck speed has become a serious concern for the traffic cops across the city.



According to sources, at present use of breath analyser has not been allowed owning to the outbreak of COVID-19. In this situation, if a person gets caught driving a vehicle after consuming liquor,

then the driver would be detained and will be taken to a state-run hospital for a medical check-up. If the doctor confirms about the driver is drunk, then the person will be prosecuted under proper sections of law.

Since lockdown had started, police have been conducting naka checking across the city to prevent people from getting out of their homes. After several relaxations were given, police are now prosecuting the traffic rules violators and keeping a strict vigil

on the cars moving at a high speed.

"We are keeping a strict vigil. Traffic rules violators are being prosecuted as per the law," said Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic. He claimed that several people have already received messages asking for explanations during the restriction hours. The same system will continue for those driving during the revised restriction hours.