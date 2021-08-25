Cops to freeze bank accounts of ex-Min Shyamaprasad Mukherjee

Kolkata: The police have started the procedure to freeze the bank accounts of former minister, who is now a BJP leader Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and his family members.

Mukherjee was arrested on Sunday for alleged misappropriation of Rs 10 crore by floating several tenders.

According to sources, on Tuesday police officials went to the Bishnupur Municipality and interrogated an official as Mukherjee was the Chairman for 34 years. Police are also interrogating the security person who was with Mukherjee during his tenure as minister.

The investigating officer has already sent a letter to the bank authority where Mukherjee has an account. Cops will also check the affidavits submitted by Mukherjee to the Election Commission of India for his candidature in 2011 and 2016 Assembly Elections.

It is alleged that Mukherjee during his tenure as the Chairman of the Bishnupur Municipality had floated around 55 tenders for development-related works but no work was done. Instead Mukherjee and his associates siphoned off the money. It was found that the amount disbursed from the bank account of the municipality was credited in multiple bank accounts.

Recently Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Bishnupur, Anup Kumar Dutta came to know about the misappropriation and lodged a complaint against Mukherjee at Bishnupur police station on August 20.