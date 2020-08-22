Cops tighten noose, take violators to task

Kolkata: As many as 783 people were arrested in Kolkata on Friday on charges of violating lockdown norms.



Roads in the city remained empty with the vehicles remaining off road as there was restriction on movement of vehicles apart from those meant for essential services.

Besides arresting 783 people till 6 pm, the police prosecuted 22 vehicles and 418 people were booked for not using masks.

At the same time the police prosecuted 30 people for spitting in public places and on the road.

The police maintained a close vigil in lanes and by-lanes besides holding naka-checkings at crucial locations on major thoroughfares. Vehicles were allowed to pass only after checking whether it was actually for any emergency purpose or not. The police took immediate steps in case they found someone coming out without any valid reason.

All government and private offices, banks, public transport and other commercial

establishments, except those dealing with essential services were closed because of the lockdown.

Flight operations both inbound and outbound of the Kolkata international airport were suspended for the day, while long-distance trains were also rescheduled.