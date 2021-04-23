Cop's swift action during wee hours saves life of woman who delivered a baby

KOLKATA: The swift action of police personnel past midnight helped save a woman's life, who developed health complications after delivering a child on Tuesday night.



Around 12:30 am, the duty officer of the Charu Market police station received a call from a private hospital near Tollygunge Phari, where the relatives of the patient were agitating. Immediately the Officer-in-Charge, Subhash Adhikary, and Additional OC, Syed Sirajul Alam, along with other personnel reached the hospital and learnt that the woman was suffering from excessive blood loss. The doctor had left the hospital before the complications cropped up.

Wasting no time, he made arrangements to bring the hospital's doctor to the facility from her house in New Town by sending a vehicle to her residence.The doctors and other healthcare staff treated the woman while police managed the agitated family members. Around 3 am, the woman's health condition was critical and she needed blood transfusion immediately.

The police personnel got in touch with Institute of Blood Transfusion Medicine & Immuno Hematology, popularly known as Central Blood Bank and arranged for blood and plasma. Within an hour, the blood and plasma were handed over to the doctors. Around 6 am, doctors informed the cops that the woman was stable and out of danger.