Cops suspect same gang behind ATM robberies

Kolkata: The Tiljala ATM robbery may have connections with a few more similar incidents that occurred in the state over the past few weeks.



According to sources, police are suspecting these to be the handiworks of a same gang operating mainly in South Bengal. On November 17, an ATM was robbed at Michaelnagar in the Airport area, where the miscreants had used gas cutter machines. Similar robbery had taken place at an ATM in

Narayanpur area. A few days back, miscreants had tried to break an ATM at Dhulagarh in Howrah.

Though no major clues were found, Kolkata Police had learnt that the miscreants came to Tiljala riding a motorcycle. However, the registration number of the motorcycle is yet to be found out.

Earlier in 2016, Kolkata Police had busted an ATM robbery gang by arresting the mastermind from Haryana. Around 150 cases were solved after the gang was busted. Later in 2019, Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police busted another gang of ATM robbers. These gang members were found to be involved in

ATM robbery cases in several states.

Sources informed that Kolkata Police are trying to find out whether any of the accused were granted bail or not. Though it is not confirmed that the members of the gangs busted earlier are involved, police suspect that the robbers are from other states.