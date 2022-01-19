Cops suspect involvement of South 24-Parganas' goons in Kasba robbery

Kolkata: Police while probing the Kasba robbery case, suspect that South 24-Parganas-based criminals might be involved in the crime.



On Sunday evening the robbery had taken place at a house in Kasba when members of the family were busy watching television.

Gopal Halder, a resident of Kolupara in Kasba returned home along with his son and wife on Sunday around 8 pm.

He saw his mother, sister and niece were watching television on the ground floor.

Suddenly they were alerted by Halder's son who found lock of a gate of the roof was broken and robbers had taken away valuables from the first floor rooms.

When Halder and other went on the first floor, they found the almirah was broken and the room was ransacked.

It is alleged that around Rs three lakh and jewelry worth around Rs three lakh were stolen. Immediately Kasba police station was informed. Police suspect that as the three members of the family who were present at the house at the time of robbery failed to hear anything as they were watching television. Robbers are suspected to be aware of the actions of Halder family and chose the time in the evening. It is suspected that more than one person are involved in the robbery.

Police suspect that the criminals might had done reccee before the robbery. However, cops are checking the surviliiance camera footage of the adjacent roads to identify the culprits.