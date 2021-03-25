Cops stop Suvendu Adhikari from holding rally without permission in Ramgarh

Midnapore: Police restricted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from conducting a rally at Ramgarh as there was no permission to organise the same.



This comes following protest build up by Trinamool Congress led by its Jhargram candidate Birbaha Hansda when they found that BJP was trying to organise a programme at Ramgarh.

There was a five-hour long roadblock till 7 pm at Ramgarh. Hansda said: "We had permission to hold programme from morning 8 am to evening

7 pm. While making all arrangements, we found that BJP was also setting up a make shift stage and we came to know that Adhikari would be holding a programme here.

But there was no permission for the same." Adhikari, who was returning after attending a rally at Gidhini, failed to enter the area as the police put security barricade at Lalgarh

Thana More. A flying squad of the Election Commission in Ramgarh dismantled the dias that was constructed without permission. Later, information was received that steps were taken to set up the dias again. More officials and police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

TMC workers also shouted go back slogan to the BJP. The incident also led to panic in the area. Jhargram's returning officer, BDO of Lalgarh, additional superintendent of police and SDPO rushed to

the spot. Failing to attend the meeting, Adhikari said that he would hold his first meeting at Ramgarh, if his party wins, after May 2.