Cops stop Dilip Ghosh's rally for flouting Covid norms

KOLKATA: The police stopped BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh for flouting the Covid protocol imposed by the State Election Commission while conducting campaign in Asansol.

Ghosh took part in an election rally with hundreds of BJP supporters in Asansol. The SEC had categorically stated that not more than five persons will be allowed in election rallies. It insisted that the political parties should do campaign through virtual rallies.

The police stopped the rally and talked to Ghosh and Jitendra Tiwari.

The gathering initially dispersed. Within an hour, again a rally was taken out with people. The police put up a barricade and asked Ghosh not to conduct the rally.

The police had arrested Biman Ghosh, BJP MLA from Pursura in Chandannagore for flouting the SEC guideline by conducting rallies on Sunday.

Ghosh later told newsmen that as the rally marched through different areas, BJP workers and sympathisers joined though he had requested them not to join the rally.

"It is their love for BJP that they have come and joined the rally," he said. Tapas Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MLA said it was most unfortunate that senior BJP leaders were flouting the guidelines of SEC.