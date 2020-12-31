Cops step up security measures for New Year celebrations

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have made elaborate arrangements to comply with the order given by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday regarding celebration of the New Year amid the pandemic situation.



Police may also prosecute people who will be found without wearing a mask.

According to sources, around 5,000 police personnel will be deputed across the city. In the Park Street area, around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed in order to control the crowd. Senior Kolkata Police officials informed that 9 Deputy Commissioners (DC)

and one Joint Commissioner will be there in the Park Street area to supervise the crowd control.

Sources claimed that around 100 police assistance booths will be set up in and around Park Street. Police will give masks to people found not wearing one. Adequate quantities of hand sanitisers will also be distributed from the police assistance booths.

This apart, cops will keep a strict vigil from the 11 watch towers installed in the area. Police may restrict movement of pedestrians in case a huge gathering takes place.

The cops will also make people aware through the public address system. Additional force will be deployed in the vital installations and parks across the city to prevent any untoward incident. Police will also distribute masks and sanitiser from the police assistance booths as well as traffic booths all over the city. The Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be deployed at strategic positions across the city to prevent any untoward incident. The officer-in-charge of all the police stations have been asked to keep a tab in their respective areas to maintain law and order situation.

The Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department will be patrolling in the city to prevent crime.