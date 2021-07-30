Cops start spl drive to implement night curfew

BALURGHAT: In a bid to ensure the night curfew declared by the district administration as per instruction of the state government is followed, police started special drives in and around Balurghat town to implement the order strictly.



According to a police official, no one would be allowed to move outdoor between 9 pm and 5 am when the night curfew had been on.

"We have started special drives in the town in order to impose the order strictly. There has been a strict ban on moving outside as per instruction served by the district administration. We have already conducted route-march across the town and requested the residents not to go outside during the particular period of time," said the official.

He said stringent legal action would be initiated if anyone is found flouting the norms. "We are being asked to ensure that all pandemic protocols are strictly enforced. The violators will be booked as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and sections of the Indian Penal Code," he said, also adding the people should avoid unnecessary movement and as the cases are rising. "All outdoor activities including the movement of vehicles and people shall be strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities," the order mentioned.