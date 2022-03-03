Cops spread awareness about cyber crimes at Book Fair

KOLKATA: In a unique manner, Kolkata Police is spreading awareness about the recent trends of technology oriented crimes and how to stay safe from the stall at International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF)



The stall of Kolkata Police is located near the gate number 6 of IKBF. Police sources informed that five desks have been set up from where visitors are being informed about various styles of crimes and how to stay safe from it.

Also every day a quiz competition, poster drawing and slogan writing competitions are being conducted on multiple issues.

On Tuesday the subject was traffic while on Wednesday the subject was how to stay safe from bank fraud. Everyday winners of the competitions are awarded at the said stall.

Among the five one desk is there to inform the visitors about community policing activities such as Pronam for elderly citizens and Tejaswini, a self defence workshop organized by the Kolkata Police for women citizens.

The next desk, which visitors will see is, of the Kolkata Traffic Police. There people are being informed about the recent changes in the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and new set of fine amounts. Also visitors are being informed about how to drive safely.