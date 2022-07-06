Cops solve Mirik murder case in 12 hrs, 2 arrested

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police has cracked the Okayti murder case in record time. Within 12 hours of the brutal murder, police arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The murder had occurred at Purano School Danra, Okayti in the Mirik sub division of the Darjeeling district.

On Monday morning the body of one 48-year-old Tara Chettri had been recovered.

She had been brutally murdered with her hands and feet tied and her head smashed with a blunt weapon. Her granddaughter was gagged and locked up in a Divan. "We started investigations and by evening we arrested Govind Lakhotia and Avinash Chhetri. Govind Lakhotia owns a furniture shop in Mirik. The deceased had had a scuffle with him over a transaction. The murder is a fallout of this" stated Monoranjan Das, Additional Superintendent of Police.

Sources state that Chhetri had murdered Tara on the instructions of Lakhotia. Both have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.