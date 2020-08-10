Cops serve notice to BJP leader Shiv Prakash

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has served a notice to national BJP leader Shiv Prakash to appear for questioning in connection with an alleged rape case lodged in Behala police station two years ago.



On Friday an e-mail containing a notice under 41 (A), CrPC was sent to Prakash by the OC of Behala police station instructing him to

appear before the investigation officer of the case within seven days after receiving the

notice.

According to sources,

during August in 2018, a woman BJP worker lodged a complaint at Behala police station against RSS leader Amalendu Chatterjee and several other BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Prakash and few

others.

The woman alleged that taking advantage of her past acquaintance, Chatterjee made advances and she had to terminate her pregnancy thrice. From 2014, Chatterjee started visiting her flat and they attended many meetings organised by the BJP and

RSS.

She alleged that he had promised to marry her but had stopped all sorts of communication with her a few

days later.

The woman also alleged that Ghosh had passed lewd comments after he was made the saffron party president in Bengal and Prakash had also allegedly made derogatory comments and tried to molest and rape her in a hotel.