Cops seize 700 litre of unathorised kerosene

BALURGHAT: Police seized around 700 litres of unauthorised kerosene oil from a private bus at Gangarampur around 42 km from here on Saturday night. Two persons were also arrested in this connection. Police seized the vehicle and started a probe.



The two arrested persons Bablu Das (40) and Nitai Majumdar (39) were also produced in Gangarampur subdivisional court on Sunday. They were remanded in police custody for seven days.

The accused Das resides in Tapan's Rampur and Majumdar hails from Kumarganj's Mohona area. Das was the driver and Majumdar was the cleaner of the bus.

According to a police source, a Buniadpur bound empty bus was coming from Balurghat with the driver and the cleaner only. Having known from a reliable source that the bus was carrying a huge quantity of unauthorised kerosene oil, police stopped the vehicle near Gangarmpur's Choupathi and conducted the raid. During the raid, police seized 14 kerosene jars. Each jar was carrying 50 litres of kerosene oil. The vehicle was also seized.

As there was no paper document for carrying the kerosene oil with them, police arrested the duo.

It is yet to be ascertained why the arrested persons were carrying the oil. Police have started interrogating the accused to know about the reason for carrying the oil and to unveil the racket and its

operations. Police have not ruled out about the involvement of more persons in this connection.

Inspector-in-Charge of Gangarampur police station Purnendu Kumar Kundu said: "We have started an investigation after arresting the two persons while carrying 700 litres of unauthorised kerosene oil in a bus. They have already produced in court for police remand. Police interrogation will clear the intention of the racket and its operations."