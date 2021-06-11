Cops scanning documents of Sumit Kumar who took flat on rent

KOLKATA: In connection to the New Town shootout case, police are examining the documents submitted by Sumit Kumar, who took the flat—where the dreaded criminals from Punjab were residing—on rent from a broker. Meanwhile, a forensic team of the CID visited the shootout spot again on Thursday.



A police officer said the documents, which included a photocopy of the Aadhar card and passport, were being verified. Meanwhile, security on the premises of Sukhobroshti Housing Complex— where the encounter took place—had been beefed up. On Wednesday, two dreaded criminals were shot dead by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police.

Policemen have been deployed outside the block, where the flat is located. The bodies of the criminals were taken out of the housing complex late on Wednesday night and sent for autopsy examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo used to buy food via home delivery and the windows and doors of their flat remained closed at all times. At the time of delivery, one of the accused used to take the parcel by opening a door partially.

The police are investigating to find out who had provided them the information about the cops' arrival at the housing complex on Wednesday afternoon. The duo along with a person had travelled to New Town by a black car. They arrived at the flat on May 23, just a day after the agreement was struck.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police arrested a man Bharat Kumar from near Sambhu border at Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab, who was travelling in a car bearing registration number of West Bengal. From his possession a pistol was found.

After interrogating Bharat, Punjab Police came to know that Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh were hiding in New Town. Sources informed that Jaipal and Jaspreet had come to Sukhobrishti flat in the same car along with Kumar. Later, Bharat left the housing and reached Punjab.

Cops came to know that the flat is owned by Akbar Ali, a resident of Entally area. But, he had asked a broker Sushanta Saha, who is also a resident of the same housing complex, to rent out the flat. Sumit had contacted a broker, Sourav Kumar through a website related to real estate business. As he was not willing to deal with Sumit, Sourav had asked Saha to arrange a flat. Later, an agreement was prepared between Saha and Sumit.