Cops save scriptwriter from committing suicide

Kolkata: Timely intervention of police saved a youth who had consumed poison to end his life on Tuesday afternoon in Regent Park area.



According to police, on Tuesday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt CP). Crime informed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Suburban Division (SSD) that he came to know that a youth has stated that he is going to commit suicide and posted it on Facebook. Immediately police got the youth's mobile number and reached house. There the youth's parents and siblings told the police that he had gone out of the home to buy some objects.

It was found that the youth had left the mobile phone at his house. After talking to the youth's friends, family members and few local residents police traced him inside a flat in Baruapara.

The youth had locked himself inside a flat in Baruapara and did not responding to the knocks by the police personnel. After cops broke the door, they saw the youth on the floor unconscious along with traces of pesticide inside the room.

The youth was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital from where he was treated and discharged. During inquiry police came to know that the youth is a script writer in Tollywood. On Tuesday he had a heated exchange with a woman. After he was discharged, police handed him over to his parents and requested them to keep an eye on him and take precautionary measures.