Cops rescue infant stolen from Midnapore Medical College

Kolkata: Anxiety ran high at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Sunday morning after a newborn baby boy was allegedly stolen from the mother-child hub of the hospital.



The police have managed to rescue the infant within six hours and also held a woman who had allegedly been involved in the incident. She is being interrogated at the local police station.

Police are trying to find out if the woman had been involved in such incidents in the past as well.

Sumitra Khamruha, a resident of Midnapore was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after she complained of labour pain.

Late on Saturday night, the woman gave birth to a

boy child. On Sunday mor-ning the baby boy was given to the patient. The woman had fallen asleep at around 11.30 am.

When she woke up she found that her baby was missing. She alerted the nursing staff at the ward.

The family members of the woman eventually lodged a complaint with the hospital authorities. A senior official immediately alerted the police. Police came to the hospital and started a probe.

They examined the CCTV footages of the hospital and managed to identify the woman who was captured in the footages while stepping out of the hospital with a child in her hands.

Police got the breakthrough within six hours. The family members of the woman alleged that some of the ayas of the hospital were involved in such incidents.

The district police have, however, initiated a detailed probe into the incident.

They are interrogating the woman to know the names of the other persons who might have been involved in the incident.