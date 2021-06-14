Cops rescue abuducted trader in barely 24 hours

Balurghat: A trader, identified as Ashim Pramanick—who resides in Tapan's Kardah—was rescued by police in barely 24 hours after being abducted from his residence.



According to a police source, Pramanick deals in grocery items. On Thursday night, he was abducted by a group of miscreants from his residence. The goons had also looted valuables and cash from the house.

After receiving the complaint, police started an investigation and rescued him from Malda. Police also arrested four goons Parimal Sarkar, Rejaul Haque, Erajul Haque and Ashiq Sheikh from Malda's Kaliachak. Parimal is Ashim's cousin and the mastermind of the incident, police said. Rejaul, Erajul and Ashiq reside in Kaliachak's Sujapur.

Being rescued from the clutches of death, the Pramanick thanked the policemen.

"I could have been murdered after the incident became public. Police have saved my life. I want stringent action against the culprits," Pramanick said. District police chief Rahul De said the police had sprung into action after receiving the complaints within 24 hours of the incident.

Following the police's success, cops from Tapan police station were felicitated by South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress on Saturday evening for their heroic task.

District TMC president Goutam Das and Tapan Panchayat Samiti sabhapati Raju Das felicitated the Inspector-in-Charge of Tapan police station Dipajwal Bhowmik and other police personnel by offering flower-bouquets.

"They have done a great job to rescue the abducted trader from the clutches of the culprits and arrested them the culprits within 24 hours. We on behalf of district Trinamool Congress have felicitated them to salute their task," Goutam Das said.