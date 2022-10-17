Cops recover Rs 2 cr cash, diamond & gold jewellery from Shibpur

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police seized about Rs 2 crore cash along with gold and diamond jewellery from a car allegedly owned by Sailesh Pandey, a chartered accountant, and his brother, Aurovind, in Shibpur, Howrah on Saturday night.

The duo had flats in the upscale housing complex in Shibpur area and the amount was seized from their car during a raid, a police officer said. However, cops came to know that the car from which the suitcase full of money was found belonged to Aurovind. But, Sailesh was using the car for some time. The search operation took place following complaints by two banks with the Kolkata Police on October 14 about the transaction of a huge amount by the two persons who had accounts in the banks, the officer said.The flats were sealed after the raid. The family members were not present in the two dwelling units during the search operation, the officer said.

The amount was seized by a team of Kolkata Police, assisted by law enforcers of Shibpur Police Station. According to sources, Sailesh and his entire family is absconding, search is on. His two bank accounts have been blocked. Speaking about the incident, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen said: "Such recoveries prove that demonetisation did not help in stopping the circulation of black money. What about the recovery of currency in Gujarat recently?" Sen also said the seizure was an indicator that the Kolkata Police and the state police were on the trail of illegally stashed money.

"We are proud of our police forces," the TMC MP said. Speaking to a news network, Sen also alleged that the BJP was using the black money stashed by people close to the party to fund political programmes and engineer horse trading to topple governments in different states.