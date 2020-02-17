Cops recover documents from Polba accident site

Kolkata: In connection with the investigation of the accident at Polba in Hooghly, police on Monday recovered several documents from the roadside waterbody where the car had fallen.

According to sources, the driver of the car who is still undergoing treatment in a hospital, claimed that his driving licence was inside the car. Following his claim, police conducted a search on Monday and recovered some documents.

During a quick check of the recovered documents, police have found the Registration Certificate (RC), Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and identity cards of the students. While checking the documents, it was found that the PUC certificate had expired on December 11 last year. Earlier, police came to know that the Certificate of Fitness (CF) of the car had expired in 2018.

"Some documents have been recovered from the waterbody. We are checking whether the driving licence is there or not. As they were underwater for a few days, the documents may have been damaged," said Hooghly SP Tathagata Basu.

He further informed that a list of pool-cars will be prepared, following which awareness camps will be organised to sensitise the drivers.

Meanwhile, Chandannagar Commissionerate has contacted the school authorities on Monday where the students study. An official of ACP rank went to the school and met with the principal Pradipta Chatterjee.

At present, 90 pool-cars are being used to pick up and drop the students of the school. The principal informed that after preparing the list of all pool-cars, a meeting will be held with the police.