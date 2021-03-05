Cops quiz people in house of Rashika's in-laws

Kolkata: Sleuths of the Detective Department, including two women officers, visited the house of Kushal Agarwal in Alipore for investigating the mysterious death of his wife, Rashika Jain Agarwal. Sources said police have questioned some people in the house to learn about the cause of the altercation between Rashika and her husband that broke out two days before her death.



The police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the altercation. The cause of the altercation will help police in its investigation. While she died on February 16, the argument broke out between the two on February 14 (Valentine's Day.) It has been alleged that she died after falling from the third floor of her posh Alipore apartment.

Victim's father Mahendra Kumar Jain alleged: "During lockdown, his daughter came to know about her husband's habit of taking alcohol, drugs and addiction to smoking. He even used to torture her mentally and physically. Rashika even had to take money from us saying that she needs it for her own expense. But, it was actually for Kushal."

He further said his daughter was also badly hit on her eyes and had to be taken to doctor for treatment after receiving the wound. "They also went to a marriage counselor to settle all their differences," he said.

Rashika had even booked dinner to be delivered on February 17 at Iron Side Road Officers Enclave. But on February 16, her family members were informed about the incident.