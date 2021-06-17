Cops question Mithun over provocative election speech

KOLKATA: Actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was quizzed by the investigating officers of Manicktala police station virtually in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly delivering a provocative speech.



On May 6, one Mrityunjoy Pal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty for allegedly delivering an instigating speech that apparently was the reason behind the occurrence of post-poll violence. During the election campaign, Chakraborty had delivered several dialogues containing hate speeches and those instigating violence from his movies at several meetings and rallies.

On Wednesday, at around 10 am, the virtual interrogation began and the same continued for about 45 minutes. Chakraborty was asked why he uttered words that could instigate violence.

The actor was also asked a few other questions. Earlier, Chakraborty had appealed before the High Court for quashing the case registered against him.

On June 11, the High Court passed an order stating that the investigating officer can interrogate him virtually. Following the order, cops asked Chakraborty to be ready for interrogation on Wednesday morning.

Sources informed that the actor-turned-politician might be asked to appear virtually for interrogation again.

Chakraborty had joined the saffron party before the state Assembly elections. Sources said the complainant has referred to a line from the actor's 2006 film MLA Fatakeshto: "Marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney ('I will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium').