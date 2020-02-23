Cops prosecute 1,900 errant drivers, bike riders in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police have prosecuted around 1,900 drivers and bike riders for several offences on Saturday night following strict instruction from the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Anuj Sharma.



According to sources, on Saturday during a meeting with the officer in charge (OC) of police stations and traffic guards along with other senior officials, Sharma stressed on the naka checking and block chain raid to put a leash on the errant bikers and drivers. During the meeting, he was informed that due to some reasons frequency of naka checking in the city has decreased. Hearing this Sharma expressed his unhappiness and instructed all the officers to conduct naka checking rigidly.

A few months ago the CP had instructed officials to conduct special naka checking at night in order to stop errant bikers and drivers. Following his instruction, almost every night naka checkings and block chain raids were conducted at several strategic points which were successful in preventing road accidents.

Following his instruction on Saturday night, block chain raid was conducted across the city between 9 pm and 1 am. During the raid 509 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for triple carry and 986 persons were prosecuted for not wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

Sources informed that this figure has indicated the violation of the traffic norms has increased compared to the figures of a few months ago when regular checking was being conducted. This apart on Saturday night, 155 persons were arrested for driving in a drunken condition.

The CP has also instructed to install more CCTV cameras across the city. He specifically told the OCs of police stations to identify the areas which are not covered under CCTV cameras.

Earlier in several instances police have found it difficult to crack multiple cases due to not having CCTV cameras on the spot. Along with these instructions, Sharma also reminded the officers to follow the guidelines given by the Supreme Court while arresting, detaining and interrogating any accused persons.