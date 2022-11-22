Cops pose as insurance agents to nab accused evading arrest for 12 yrs

KOLKATA: An accused of an abduction case, who had been evading arrest for the past 12 years, was caught by the cops of Tiljala police station by posing as insurance agents.



The accused, Raju Chowdhury of Tiljala, was produced at the Alipore court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. According to police, Chowdhury was involved in a kidnapping from the Regent Park area in 2010.

At that time, Regent Park police station was under the jurisdiction of the state police. Police then failed to arrest Chowdhury despite repeated efforts. After the jurisdiction was changed and Kolkata Police took over the case, attempts were made to nab him.

Recently a warrant was issued against Chowdhury, who is a proclaimed offender by the Alipore Court. Sub Inspector Krishna Dey of Tiljala police station was given the responsibility to nab Chowdhury. Dey hatched a plan and went to his house on Thursday, posing as an insurance agent.

They told Chowdhury's wife that several years ago Chowdhury had bought an insurance policy which has matured recently.

To claim the money, Chowdhury needed to appear physically for KYC verification.