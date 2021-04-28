Cops not providing O2 cylinders, viral message fake: Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The viral message on social media — claiming that Kolkata Police have been providing oxygen cylinders to people — is fake, said Kolkata Police on Tuesday. The police, however, stated that they would ensure that the oxygen tankers reach their destinations without facing any hurdles.



A senior police official said if tankers carrying oxygen were caught up in traffic jams, then immediate steps would be taken for

their smooth movement if drivers get in touch with the control room.

On April 24, Kolkata Police tweeted: "All concerned including hospitals and oxygen suppliers are requested to inform us at 03322505096 /03322143644 of any movement of oxygen tankers cylinders etc in the city of Kolkata so that we can provide exclusive corridor for their swift movement."

But the fake message shared the control room numbers spreading misinformation. A post from Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Traffic Police's twitter handle on Tuesday read: "Some false information is circulating on social media that we are providing oxygen cylinders. We have issued helplines 03322505096 and 03322143644 only for movement of oxygen tankers to various hospitals. Transporters can contact these numbers for a green corridor for oxygen movement." DC, Traffic, Pandey Santosh said: "Some people are spreading false information."