Cops nab 3 drug peddlers in 2 separate cases

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed a Nadia-based drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of heroin from Maniktala area on Sunday afternoon. The accused person, identified as Jasimuddin Mandal of Palashipara in Nadia was intercepted by STF personnel on the basis of a tip off.



According to police, on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, police spotted an SUV in Maniktala area. While searching the car, few packets of flour containing some sort of brown coloured powder were found concealed inside the car. While Mandal was asked he tried to confuse police by claiming those as flour. Upon suspicion Mandal along with his car was taken to STF police station in Lalbazar where cops found that the powder was heroin. Later a case was initiated against him and Mandal was arrested. The cost of the seized heroin is not less than Rs 3.5 crore.

In a separate case, police personnel from Narcotics Cell of the Detective Department have nabbed two notorious drug peddlers from near the Koley Market on Saturday afternoon. According to sources, police were tipped off about a woman drug peddler who will come to Koley Market area to sell some sort of drug.

Acting on the tip off cops were maintaining strict vigil in the area. While looking for the suspect, a policeman noticed a woman and a man holding a bag roaming suspiciously. When he asked them about their source, it was confirmed that the woman was the suspect. Immediately the duo was surrounded by the cops and were detained. They were taken to Muchipara police station where police searched their belongings and found a packet containing brown coloured powder. In nine other packets some sort of sticky black object was wrapped. After interrogation, the duo stated that those were heroin. The accused persons identified as Durga Rani Mondal alias Chaya of Sonarpur hails form South 24-Parganas and Radharaman Das Bongaon from North 24-Parganas. They were arrested and a case has been initiated at the Muchipara police station. The cost of the heroin seized from the duo is worth around Rs 50 lakh.