Cops mull stopping movement of bikes on Maa & AJC Bose flyovers

Kolkata: Kolkata Police is mulling to stop movement of two wheelers on Maa and AJC Bose flyovers as many accidents had taken place on these two flyovers in past



few years.

According to sources, last week a meeting was held at the Lalbazar between the officers of Kolkata Traffic Police and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra. During the meeting, Mitra asked the officials for proposals to make the city congestion free as much as possible and what steps need to be taken for the sake of smooth management

of traffic.

Replying to the Commissioner, officers of the traffic department proposed to restrict movement of two wheelers on Maa and AJC Bose flyovers. The officials have cited the accidents which took place in past few years as major concern. Also the accidents caused due to the kite string also a headache for the police

force.

Traffic officers also told Mitra that the road under the Maa flyover and AJC Bose flyover are wide and smooth enough which will not hamper the smooth movement of

two wheelers.

Sources informed that Mitra has taken as note of the proposal and will talk to the state government on the issue. If the state administration allows the proposal then two wheelers will not be allowed on the Maa and AJC

Bose flyovers.

It may be mentioned that movement of two wheelers on the Maa, AJC Bose and Park Street flyovers is restricted between 10 pm to 6 am

every night.

This step was taken during 2018, after several accidents involving two wheelers took place at night on

these flyovers.