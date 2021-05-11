Cops launch drive against illegal sale of sanitisers

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Branch (EB) of the Kolkata Police initiated a drive against illegal sale of sanitisers. While conducting raids against black-marketing of oxygen and essential drugs related to Covid treatment, cops were tipped off about some traders allegedly trying to sell spurious products as well as manufacturing sanitisers without any valid license.



On Monday morning, cops conducted a raid at a shop and warehouse located on Ezra Street and seized 380 liters of liquid, which were labeled as sanitisers. During the raid, the owner of the shop, Asish Yadav, failed to produce any document or license granting him the nod to manufacture sanitisers.

The liquid will be sent to the laboratory for testing. If the chemical is found to be spurious, then a case will be registered against the offender and he may get arrested. If it is not spurious, then cops may register a case against Yadav for manufacturing sanitisers without any license. Police sources informed that the drive would continue and surprise checks might take place in the city markets to keep a vigil on the price as well as the quality of the product.