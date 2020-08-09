Cops keep strict vigil as Kolkata observes complete shutdown

Kolkata: Except a few stray incidents, most of the streets across the city were deserted on the fifth day of complete twice-a-week lockdown.



Since morning till 6 pm, 671 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of Complete Safety Restrictions. This apart, 379 people have been prosecuted for not wearing masks and 25 people prosecuted for spitting in public places.

Police on Saturday conducted naka checking in major intersections including Shyambazar, Maniktala, Rajabazar, Moulali, Exide, Gariahat and Howrah. In few places drones were used to keep a close eye even in lanes and by-lanes Almost every person and vehicles seen on the road was stopped and asked for explanations for venturing outside amid the lockdown.

Those who were able to justify their needs were allowed to go whereas others were either arrested or prosecuted. Police have also taken pictures of the cars which were seen on the roads.

Apart from naka checking points, Police Control Room (PCR) vans were seen patrolling across the city to ensure complete lockdown. Senior Kolkata Police officials have visited several areas since morning to supervise the checking conducted and given necessary instructions.

On Saturday morning police personnel saw an auto rickshaw on the Howrah bridge and intercepted it. As soon as the cops stopped the auto, the driver tried to flee after removing the 'gamcha' he was wearing. However police were able to catch him and came to know he along with his two friends were returning after having a bath in the river Ganges.

It is alleged that all of them were drunk. Later they were taken to North Port police station. In another incident a woman civic volunteer was injured while she was trying to stop a scooter rider for checking at Nagerbazar. It is alleged that despite the scooter rider was instructed to stop, he allegedly tried to bypass the civic volunteer. While trying to flee, the front wheel of the scooter went over the left foot of the woman civic vollunteer. Later the scooter rider was arrested by the police personnel of Dum Dum police station.