Cops introduce yet another traffic fine waiver scheme

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has again brought a traffic fine waiver scheme where people can settle their pending traffic fines by paying only half of the amount. The scheme will continue till March 31.



Earlier in 2018, such a scheme was introduced where people had availed 65 percent and 50 percent waiver on the actual fine amount for citation cases only.

A citation case means police personnel can prosecute a vehicle without stopping it. The information of

the case is sent to the vehicle owner through text messages. The vehicle owner later has to pay the fine either online or offline.

In the waiver scheme which started from Sunday people can settle their pending traffic fines registered up to February 25 for all sorts of cases except the seizure ones. But complexity has cropped up on the compound cases.

As per the norms if anyone fails to pay the fine amount on the spot, then police takes a document such as driving licence, insurance or registration certificate.

The offender can obtain the said document from the concerned police personnel

or from the traffic guard after paying the fine within 15 days. But after 15 days the documents along with the compound chalan are sent to a local court.

Police sources claimed in the present scheme such cases can also be settled. But till Sunday none of the traffic guards received any information about how the owners of offenders will get their documents back in such cases.