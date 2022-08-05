Cops install 65 bullet & 23 PTZ cams in Siliguri

DARJEELING: With the pledge to increase surveillance and security, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police further strengthened "Project Nazardari" by commissioning additional CCTV cameras to mark the 11th Raising Day. The Metropolitan Police also gifted the second "Winners" squad to the town.



"Siliguri is a very important corridor. We have to maintain constant surveillance. After the 10th raising day last year we had launched 'Project Nazardari' under which the police, CII, Siliguri Municipal Corporation and NGOs had come together and installed CCTV cameras all over town. On the occasion of the 11th raising day we have added 65 bullet camera along with 23 PTZ camera to further boost surveillance" stated Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Earlier around 200 cameras had been installed all over town. Along with this, every police station have local cams.

"With the Balason Bridge impasse, traffic is being diverted through Kawakhali. This road has become important now. It was not under CCTV surveillance. We had earmarked 31 locations along the stretch starting from Bihar More, Phansidewa Underpass, Chathaat Medical More, Kawakhali, Naukaghat to Uttarkanya More. Here 65 bullet cams and 23 PTZ cams were commissioned today" added the CP.

"Winners" an all women, specially trained force was raised by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police on October 21, 2012. Mainly combating crimes including eve teasing, crime against women, snatching, the force soon won accolades from different quarters.

The Chief Minister asked all police stations in the state to replicate this model.

"The first squad had 34 personnel and now the second squad had 20 personnel on 10 Scooties. Now we will deploy the two squads in the East and West Zones" added Sharma.