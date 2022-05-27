Cops in lower rank are our assets, they do most of the hard work, says Chief Minister

kolkata: Police personnel in the lower rank are our assets and do most of the hard work even at the cost of ignoring their duties towards their families and risk their lives too, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the felicitation programme of Kolkata Police on Thursday.



"Senior officials rush to the spots after the incident takes place. Most important police personnel are the constables, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant sub-inspectors and OCs who are there in the field. They are our assets. If the lower rank police personnel do not cooperate and do not work risking their lives, then success cannot be achieved," she said adding: "Police always stay by the people in their distress."

While speaking about traffic related issues, Banerjee said that she has asked the ministers not to use beacons on their cars. She also asked the police officials not to obstruct normal traffic movements for the movement of ministers, including her movement.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that more women should join the police force. Soon more women will be recruited in the police for the 'Winners' teams. They will go through a three-month training session before induction in the force. "Assaulting a male cop is easy but it is not easy to assault a woman. Women can work smartly at the naka checking points and prevent anti-social activities," Banerjee added.

Chief Minister further informed that there are certain discrimination in the allowances of West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) compared to the IPS cadre. She stated that the issue must be solved as soon as possible. On Thursday Banerjee felicitated 91 Kolkata Police personnel.