Cops impose strict lockdown

Kolkata: The tenth statewide "twice-a-week" complete lockdown on Monday passed off peacefully with the strict vigilance of the police.



According to the experts, the ten days of the statewide lockdown in the past one-and-a-half month since July 23 seems to help in reducing the number of people getting infected to Covid in a day when compared with the number of tests. The reason being the data of August 7 shows that 2,912 people

had got affected when 25,258 swab sample tests were conducted.

Exactly after a month that is on Monday, as many as 3,077 people tested positive when the number of tests went up to 42,216. The figures itself suggest that the number of people getting infected did not go up despite the increase in the number of tests by around 17,000 in a month.

While imposing strict lockdown on Monday, the police arrested 2,157 people from all across the state for violating lockdown norms till 6 pm. At the same time 77 FIRs have been registered and a fine to a tune of Rs 9500 has been imposed. The police have seized 28 vehicles till evening.

Similarly, the Kolkata Police had carried out naka-checking at all strategic locations and till 6 pm arrested as many as 622 people and seized 26 vehicles from different parts of the city. Police also used drones to maintain a close vigil at different places.

A driver of a car was detained when he attempted to flee with his vehicle when asked by the police to stop at Ultadanga crossing. The car was finally intercepted at Hudco Crossing.

Kolkata Police also prosecuted 402 people for not using masks and 22 for spitting in public places.

Flight and train operations remained suspended for the day and it will also be the same on the next two days of complete lockdown that is on September 11 and 12.