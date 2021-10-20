Cops identify redundant tram tracks

kolkata: Kolkata Police has sent a list of places having redundant tram tracks, which are likely to be removed, to the state Transport department.



According to sources, the issue of redundant tram tracks was discussed in the District Road Safety Committee Meeting before Durga Puja. It was decided during the discussion that all redundant tracks would be removed or covered. The Kolkata Traffic Police was requested to send a list of such unutilised or redundant

tram tracks (due to construction of metro or repairing

of bridges) to the state Transport department. However, the final decision is yet to be taken by the state Transport department.

The list of 24 places having redundant tram tracks are Ultadanga Main Road- CIT- Road- Maniktala Main Road- APC Road, APC Road (from Ultadanga Road to Vivekanada Road), DPS Road and Jubilee Park Crossing - South Bound (About 40 to 50 feet), AJC Bose Road (from Nonapukur Tram Depot to Moula Ali Crossing), Aurobindo Sarani (between Bidhan Sarani and Rabindra Sarani), Rabindra Sarani, Congress Exhibition Road (from Park Circus depot entrance to Syed Amir Ali Avenue), CGR Road (in between Kidderpore Depot and Kidderpore Loha Bridge), Judges Court Road - Hazra Road (from D H Road/ Judges Court Crossing up to Hazra Crossing), among others.

"We will send a letter to the state Transport department urging not to permanently stop plying heritage tram in the city," said Debasish Bhattacharya, president of Calcutta Tram Users Association.