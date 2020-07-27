Cops humane gesture save life of elderly

Kolkata: In a humanitarian gesture amid the pandemic situation when nobody is coming forward to help any patient, cops from Habra police station rescued an injured aged man from roadside and admitted him at a hospital in Habra, North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning a team of police personnel of Habra police station was patrolling at the Banbania area of Habra. Around 10:30 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Mir Alauddin who was leading the patrolling team spotted an aged person lying unconscious on the roadside. He found that the man had serious injury on his right leg and was seen lying there since Saturday. Immediately he informed the Inspector in Charge (IC) of Habra police station and arranged for protective equipment to rescue the aged man.

Police rushed the person to Habra State General Hospital where he has been admitted. Police are waiting for him to get better following which he would be asked about his identity and how he came there.

In a separate incident, a person with Covid symptoms died after falling down on Saturday while he was being helped by his wife to get on to an ambulance at the Bongaon Sub Divisional Hospital.

According to sources, on Saturday evening the person identified as Madhab Narayan Dutta was taken to the hospital by his wife Alpana Dutta. Madhab was admitted at the COVID suspect ward. At night when his condition deteriorated, concerned doctor referred him to a hospital in Kolkata.