Cops give helmets to errant riders

Kolkata: Kolkata Police gave away helmets to those who were found riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets on the newly opened Majerhat flyover on Friday morning.



Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed police to distribute helmets and make people aware about the traffic norms.

Banerjee also urged people not to ride two wheelers without wearing helmets. The Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Rupesh Kumar was present at the spot during the helmet distribution.

"Special drives will be conducted regularly against the unruly two wheeler riders and riders without helmets," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma on Friday ordered the petrol pump owners not to provide fuel to the two wheeler riders, who arrive at the pump without wearing a helmet.

The same instruction will be applicable for the pillion rider. The order will come into force from December 8 and will continue till February 5.

This apart, the number of traffic cops has been increased around the newly opened Majerhat flyover in order to prevent any untoward situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, police published a traffic advisory regarding the vehicular movement on the flyover. Sources informed that the Kolkata Police are mulling to rearrange the traffic movement plans on the Majerhat flyover.