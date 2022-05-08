Cops form spl team to probe Arjun Chaurasia death case

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special team to probe the unnatural death case of BJP youth leader Arjun Chaurasia. The team consists of officers from the Detective Department and Chitpur Police Station.

Meanwhile, on Sunday cops from Chitpur Police Station went to Chaurasia's house with a notice asking his family members to appear before the investigating officer for inquiry. However, his family members told the cops that they will meet the investigating officer after receiving the post mortem report.

Despite BJP demanding a CBI probe into the unnatural death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chaurasia, his elder brother Anand Chaurasia on Sunday stated that he has faith in the Kolkata Police.Anand also said that police have assured him of necessary cooperation to investigate and find out the truth.

He said: "Police are doing their work. We had demanded a CBI probe, but as of now we are waiting to see what action the police take." Meanwhile, sources informed no sign of any struggle was found during the post mortem. As of now no sign of any murder was also noticed. However, the complete post mortem report is yet to come. Police also provided security to the family.