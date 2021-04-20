Cops form green corridor to rush ailing infant to hospital

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police had arranged a green corridor on Saturday morning to make way for an ambulance carrying a nine-month-old girl child suffering from critical heart disease.



On Saturday around 11:30, a doctor called up the Kolkata Traffic Police control room and requested for assistance to reach a private hospital in Howrah with a nine-month-old child.

The child is in ventilation support as her oxygen saturation level is very low and will undergo an operation. The child was flown to Kolkata in an air ambulance on Saturday morning from Ranchi. After knowing the destination, Kolkata Traffic Police quickly informed all the beats en-route.

Meanwhile, Howrah City Police was also informed.

With the help from Bidhannagar Police, the ambulance reached Ultadanga at 11:55 am. From there the ambulance moved through the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and Maa flyover. The ambulance reached the Vidyasagar setu around 12:13 pm.

From there, Howrah City Police took over the charge and managed to clear the road for the ambulance. From the toll plaza, the ambulance reached the hospital on Andul road within two minutes.