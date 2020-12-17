Cops find 'tantra' angle in Salt Lake murder case

Kolkata: The police have found 'tantra' (black magic) connection in the murder case of Arjun Mahensariya, who was allegedly killed by his mother and younger brother in Salt Lake.



According to sources, police found several objects, which are used for practising black magic, from the accused's house while conducting the probe. Investigating officials are suspecting that Arjun's body was burnt inside the drawing room using ghee as part of a 'tantra' ritual performed by his mother, Geeta. However, several questions were still unanswered. Geeta's daughter Vaidehi Mahensariya is still missing. Cops learnt from local residents that several people attached to such rituals used to visit Geeta frequently.

Meanwhile, the accused — Geeta and her younger son Vidur — were produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Wednesday after completion of the police remand. They were again remanded in police custody for 7 days.

Sources said Geeta had been misleading the police by changing her statement repeatedly. Cops are also trying to locate the persons, who used to visit Geeta. Police are also questioning Anil Mahensariya, who had lodged the complaint against Geeta. Arjun's skeleton was recovered from Geeta's house in Salt Lake on December 10 night.