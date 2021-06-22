Cops examining device used for hacking ATMs

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police is examining the device used by the miscreants who hacked the ATM machines of a private bank and withdrew huge amount of money.



The device commonly known as 'black box' was recently seized from Jalandhar after police there arrested a man who is one of the associates of the accused persons who had operated in Kolkata.

The box came into the hands of the investigating officials a few days ago.

Now, the device has been handed over to the experts who will examine it and will inform about how the device works.

Preliminary probe revealed that the accused used to connect the ATM machines with the 'black box' to disrupt the connection with the bank's server.

Also the miscreants used to push malware into the ATM machines and reboot the ATM machines on repair mode. After that they used to send in commands to withdraw money.

Cops also came to know that the prime accused of the case, Manoj Gupta and Naveen Gupta were trained outside of India.

Later they ordered the 'black box' through the dark web.