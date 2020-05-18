Cops enforcing lockdown attacked, eight arrested

Kolkata: Police personnel of Karaya police station, allegedly, were beaten up while trying to enforce lockdown.



According to sources, since the past few days police officials of Karaya police station were getting information that a notorious criminal identified as Md Samir is forcing people around Chamru Khansama Lane to violate lockdown and open shops. It is also alleged that those who refused to open their shops were threatened by Samir.

On Friday night police came to know that Samir was again forcing people to open shops. Immediately a police team reached the spot. Seeing police arrive, a group of people started pelting stones. Four police personnel were injured due to the attack. Having no other way, the team had to back off. A large contingent led by few senior police officials, later, went to the area and conducted a raid late on Friday night. Several persons who were throwing bricks at police were nabbed.

Till now eight persons have been arrested for assaulting police. However Samir has managed to flee from the area. Police are searching for him. Sources informed that the persons arrested are associates of Samir and are accused of several crimes.

A case has been initiated at the Karaya police station on charges of 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).