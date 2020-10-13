Cops earmark route to carry idols of Goddess Durga

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has earmarked specific routes and made several restrictions in North and Central Kolkata for the Puja committees for carrying idols for Durga Puja.



The restrictions will come into force from 2 pm on October 16 till 4 am on October 22. The idol carrying vehicles will enter the Kumartuli area on Rabindra Sarani through Jatindra Mohan Avenue, Raja Nabakrishna Street and Aurobinda Sarani. The vehicles will leave Kumartuli through Madan Mohan Tala, Baghbazar Street and Strand Bank Road. During the mentioned period the idol carrying vehicles will be allowed to move across the city despite those being goods vehicles in nature. Also no other vehicles except ones for carrying of idols will not be allowed to avail Kalighat Road from Hazra crossing for South to North direction movement.