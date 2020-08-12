Cops donate plasma for treatment of Covid patient

Kolkata: Two Kolkata Police personnel who have recovered from Covid infection have donated their plasma for a COVID-19 positive patient admitted in a city hospital.



On Sunday evening a relative of a Covid positive patient who is admitted at a private hospital in Mukundapur

area, tweeted on the Kolkata Police's twitter handle requesting to arrange plasma for B-positive plasma. She

also posted the request on Kolkata Police's Facebook page as well.

After the tweet and the post was seen by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma, he promptly instructed the senior officials to act quickly and arrange for donours. By Sunday night after being contacted several Kolkata cops were ready to donate plasma.

On Monday morning two of them were told to reach the hospital and donate their plasma. On Tuesday evening, the relative of the patient thanked Kolkata Police for the quick efforts made to help a Covid patient. She tweeted, "plasma from B+ve patient was found with the help of Kolkata Police. Two officers from KP reached the hospital this morning to donate their plasma. They are not just Covid Warriors but this how they are saving lives of critical patients. Thank you CP Kolkata IPS Murlidhar."

Convalescent plasma therapy is a method in which plasma retrieved from COVID -19 cured patients is transfused in other affected patients so that their immunity system against the virus gets strengthened. It boosts the immune

system of a person. Plasma is a fluid where blood cells float.