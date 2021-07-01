Cops directed to check docus of cars with blue beacon

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police traffic sergeants have been instructed to stop and check the documents of the cars fitted with blue beacon if found to be suspicious.



The decision was taken after the incident of imposter Debanjan Deb — who posed as an IAS officer — surfaced. In another incident on Tuesday night, a youth posing as Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) official, was found using a car fitted with blue beacon.

According to sources, on Tuesday night traffic cops of East traffic guard spotted a red and black hatchback fitted with blue beacon and was parked at a 'No Parking Zone' on the wrong lane of Theatre Road. When a police officer asked the youth on the driving seat for his identity, the accused identified as Asiful Haque tried to influence the cop by posing as a CVC officer. He was taken to the Beniapukur police station and later arrested.

On Wednesday, an instruction was given to the traffic cops by the Deputy commissioner (Traffic), Arijit Sinha to keep a strict vigil on the cars fitted with blue beacon if found suspicious. It has also been instructed that if any such car is found to be parked in the 'No Parking Zone' then the documents of the car must be checked. If necessary, on duty traffic police officers can also ask for identity proof of the officer using the car.

"If any car fitted with a blue beacon is found to have violated the law then it should be prosecuted. A general instruction has been given regarding the same. Our view is that application of the law should be similar for everyone," said Sinha.