Cops detain people not wearing masks in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Police launched drives in different areas here to detain people not wearing masks. Recently, the district administration and police launched a massive campaign in and around the civic areas instructing people about the necessity of wearing masks to prevent the second wave of pandemic.



Police are conducting frequent drives to detain people flouting Covid protocols. Cops have been asked to initiate sanitisation measures and not to put their own safety at risk at the time of prosecuting the offenders.

Meanwhile, the state government had issued an order making it compulsory for everyone to cover their mouths and noses with clothes while being out on roads.

Recently, the administration, police and Health department initiated a joint campaign against the pandemic in Balurghat and distributed masks among people.

In another development, on Tuesday afternoon the cops were forced to close the shutters of some shops in Balurghat's Biswaspara area as the establishments were being kept open after 5 pm. Sources said several non-essential item shops were opening in some parts of the town. Notably in South Dinajpur, as many as 147 people were infected with the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. District's active cases stand at 1,129. About 10,342 people have been infected so far. At least 9,140 people have recovered so far.