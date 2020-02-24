Cops crack Haldia double murder case, 2 arrested

Kolkata: Police have cracked the murder case of two women whose bodies were found burning on the bank of river Hooghly at Jhikurkhali area of Haldia in East Midnapore. Two youths have been arrested in connection with the same.



According to sources, in the autopsy report it was mentioned that the bodies were of two women and they were burnt alive after the duo was sedated.

After police came to know about the cause of death, investigating officials posted a message on social media platforms along with the description of the two bodies.

Two days after the recovery, a person got in touch with the Durgachak police station and identified the bodies from the ornaments.

Later, police came to know that the victims were identified as Rama Dey (40) and Riya Dey (22) of New Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas. Sources informed that Rama and Riya met with the accused youth identified as Sheikh Saddam through social media.

Following their interaction in social media, Riya met with Saddam. It is alleged that Saddam promised to marry Riya despite the fact that he was already married.

They even stayed at several places together by posing as husband and wife. According to the police, recently Riya was forcing Saddam to marry her. Meanwhile, Riya and Rama reportedly told Saddam that they had some private pictures of him, which they would circulate if Saddam did not marry her.

It is suspected that to get out of the trap, Saddam planned to kill them. As per the statement of Saddam, he along with his friend identified as Manzur Alam Mallick, hatched the plan.

Saddam allegedly called Riya and Rama to a house in Durgachak where they consumed something in which sedatives were mixed. After the mother and daughter became senseless, they were taken to the bank of river Hooghly and set on fire alive.

However, several things are still not clear to the investigating officials. To find out more information, the duo was arrested and produced at the Haldia Court and have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.