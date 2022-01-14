Cops conduct RAT test on people not wearing masks

BALURGHAT: Balurghat police are conducting an instant Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on those, who are not wearing masks in public places. Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said this initiative had been taken up by police to implement pandemic protocol strictly among the city residents.



"We are being forced to conduct the RAT to the residents following the rising trend in pandemic infection. We have taken up the decision to conduct the test on the residents if not wearing masks in public places," he said.

According to him, the police have already started the special drive in association with the civic personnel.

"We are determined to impose the restrictions strictly in and around the Balurghat town following the surge in Covid cases. Recently the state government has imposed some restrictions after the detection of a new variant of coronavirus. No one will be allowed to move outside without wearing masks," he said.

De said the police will initiate stringent legal action under disaster management act if anyone is found flouting

the norms.

"Initially the police have started an awareness campaign among the city residents to follow the restrictions imposed by the state. We are requesting the people to wear masks while going outside, keep safe distance to avoid community infection and avoid mass gathering to get infected in large numbers by the deadly virus," he said.

Notably the police personnel have been directed to look into the matter carefully.