Cops bust fake job racket, 6 arrested
Kolkata: The Hare Street police station on Monday night busted a job racket that duped people with false promises of railway jobs and arrested six persons in this connection. Three of the arrested persons are residents of Jharkhand.
The six persons who impersonated higher officials of Eastern Railway were nabbed from the ER headquarters at Fairlie Place. They had called a few job seekers for interview over the phone to provide job in Railways.
They had sent the intimation for the interview to the candidates through e-mail, using the emblem of Railways and also asked the candidates to bring a large amount of money for the same.
A case was initiated on the basis of complaint of a person residing at Bidhan Pally in Kharagpur. The arrested
persons are Subhajit Chowdhury (53) of Survey Park,
Shankar Hembram (33) of Golutia, Jharkhand, Nil Bhagat of Potka, East Singbhum, Jharkhand, Karan Kumar (37) of Mosaboni, Jharkhand, Humayun Ali (35) of Madhupur, Suti, Murshidabad & Suman Das (23) of Mahendra Roy Lane, Topsia.
The sleuths have recovered a forged appointment letter of Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, along with the forged seal and stamp of the said hospital. Forged appointment letters of the state Education department addressed to different candidates have also been recovered and seized from their possession.
Investigations have revealed that the arrested persons are part of a clandestine gang who were preparing and using such fabricated government documents with the false promise of providing jobs to unemployed youths, in lieu of huge amounts of money.
The accused were produced at Bankshall Court on Tuesday and were remanded to police custody till February 6.
