Cops bust fake job racket, 2 held

KOLKATA: Within a week of imposter Debanjan Deb's arrest, police busted another fake job racket in the city and arrested persons in this regard on Wednesday. Several job aspirants were duped on the pretext of being given jobs in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Cops found a man, who was promised a job in the Group C category of KMC. The man is an employee of a private hospital in the Park Circus area. He informed the cops that a KMC employee, Rajib Mallick, had assured to give him a job. Mallick had allegedly handed over an appointment letter — printed on the forged letterhead of the KMC with the forged signature and stamp of KMC Commissioner Binod Kumar — to the victim.

Police went to the KMC headquarters and started an inquiry. Meanwhile, the job seeker identified Mallick from the picture of his social media profile. On June 26, Jai Kishore Dhanuk, Conservancy Overseer in KMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) department lodged a complaint at the New Market police station against Mallick for allegedly duping a job seeker. On June 27, Mallick was arrested and taken into police custody. During interrogation, he told the cops that two of his associates, identified as Joydeb Sarkar of Tiljala and Siddhartha Saha of College Street area, were also involved. On Wednesday, the duo was arrested as well. Cops found that Sarkar used to manufacture fake documents while Saha used to make fake seals of KMC officials. From their possession, the police seized a forged rubber stamp of a senior KMC official and six forged KMC letterheads.